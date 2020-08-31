Diplomat poised to become PM-designate in crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany is poised to be named as prime minister-designate after winning the backing of major parties, including the crucial support of senior politicians from his own Sunni Muslim community. Mustapha Adib is expected to be appointed at the end of consultations that President Michel Aoun is holding with the heads of parliamentary blocs Monday. The consultations are being held hours before French President Emmanuel Macron was due to arrive for a two-day visit. Macron is expected to press Lebanese officials to formulate a new political pact to lift the country out of its multiple crises and political stalemate in the wake of the devastating Beirut explosion earlier this month.