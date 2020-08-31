Driver admits to going 65 mph on Madison’s Williamson Street, prior to crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 19-year-old admitted to driving 65 mph down Williamson Street in Madison, crashing into another car and then the Madison Fire Station near S Few St.

According to a police report, firefighters woke up to a loud noise around 1:00 a.m. Monday when the teen skidded into an apparatus bay door and ended up blocking a fire truck inside.

Police said no injuries were reported, but the driver did confess to speeding and was cited.