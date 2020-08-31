MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, announced on Monday that Fiserv Forum and Miller Park will open as in-person, absentee early voting sites for the November presidential election.

The sites will be open from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1.

“We are excited that Fiserv Forum will be designated an early vote site,” said Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry. “The pandemic has added another barrier to voting for vulnerable communities, so this will help us make sure that everyone in Milwaukee has a safe and convenient way to exercise their right to vote. By converting Fiserv Forum into a voting location, we can make sure everyone’s voice can be heard in a safe and responsible way.”

“We are now fortunate to announce that not only have we found one, but we have found two locations that are absolutely fabulous for allowing more people to exercise their right to vote,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “Nationally, Milwaukee has become the leader by providing both Fiserv Forum and Miller Park for early voting. I don’t know of another city in this nation that is using a major league ballpark and an NBA arena for early voting— that’s how committed we are to making sure that people’s voices are heard.”

Between Oct. 20 through Nov. 1, Fiserv Forum will be open to in-person absentee early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Voters within Wisconsin can register to vote ahead of time by visiting https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/. Voters outside of Wisconsin can learn how to register in their states by visiting https://www.whenweallvote.org/Bucks/.