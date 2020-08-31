Gaga’s masks, Weeknd’s advocacy and more top VMAs moments

Lady Gaga took the mask mandate seriously at this year’s MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory. She sang with a mask, accepted awards with a mask and reminded everyone to “be kind, mask up.” In other top moments of the night, artists like KeKe Palmer, The Weeknd and H.E.R. all reflected the hardships of the year as protests against racial injustice continued in America. Palmer, who was hosting, said “enough is enough,” while Weeknd asked for justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. BTS brought disco fever in a highly anticipated performance infused with scenes of NYC.