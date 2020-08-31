German president condemns far-right protest in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has condemned an attempt by far-right protesters to storm the country’s parliament building over the weekend, accusing other demonstrators who watched on of complicity with the extremists. Hundreds of people who were part of a broader demonstration against the country’s pandemic restrictions breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag building late Saturday before being intercepted by police and removed. From the steps of the building, which houses the parliament, some waved flags and extremist banners. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the images of the weekend protest “rightfully frightened and outraged many people.”