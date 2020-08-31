Global stocks mixed after Wall Street advances to record

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are mixed after Wall Street turned in its fifth straight weekly gain and China’s manufacturing growth held steady. Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced while London and Hong Kong retreated. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% after Chinese manufacturing growth in August held steady at the previous month’s rate. U.S. stocks benefited from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement of a strategy change that could keep interest rates low for a long time. The change, dubbed “average inflation targeting,” could mean rates stay low even if inflation hits the Fed’s 2% target.