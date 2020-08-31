‘He was not the target:’ Gun shot victim’s mother says Fitchburg shooting intended for someone else

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The mother of a gun shot victim says her son was in the "wrong place, wrong time," when he was seriously wounded in a Fitchburg condominium.



"He was not the target," Tenisha Bland tells 27 News of her son, 18-year old Quintus Caffey.



Bland says it appears Caffey's single gun shot wound has left him paralyzed.

Fitchburg Police say gun shots were fired from outside the unit in the 6000 block of Viroqua Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Bland says her son was an overnight guest of a friend who lived there.



"The case remains open and active," Fitchburg Police Lieutenant Edward Hartwick says. "No arrests have been made."

Olivia Rebholz lives in a condominium next door to the shooting scene and says the gun fire hit her air conditioning unit and nearly hit her. "I actually saw the bullet on the ground," Rebholz tells 27 News.



Rebholz is also acquainted with Caffey. "He was just always with his friends and always having a good time," she says.



Bland says Caffe graduated from Verona High School earlier this year and played both football and hockey during periods of his attendance. She tells 27 News her son was considering enlisting in the Marine Corps.



"This is just an unfortunate situation this had to happen to him," Rebholz says.



Hartwig says Caffey is listed in serious condition at UW Hospital.



Last year, another teen who attended Verona High and played football, 17 year old Shay Watson was fatally shot. Authorities arrested a teen suspect in his killing earlier this year and said the shooting was drug-related.



Caffey's Facebook page features a photo of him with Watson.



Anyone with information related to this incident who has not already spoken with an officer is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department: (608)270-4300.

Tips and information can also be kept anonymous by:

•Calling the Fitchburg Police Department Tipster Line - (608)270-4321

•Texting a tip to 847411. Include the keyword "Fitchburg" with your tip.

•Contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or p3tips.com





