“Hotel Rwanda” hero arrested on terror charges, say police

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as a hero who saved the lives of more than 1,200 people from the country’s 1994 genocide, has been arrested by the Rwandan government on terror charges, police announced on Monday. A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996, in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S. Police did not say where he was apprehended. In handcuffs and a facemask, Rusesabagina, 66, was shown to the press in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, on Monday by police who said he will face terror charges.