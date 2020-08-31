 Skip to Content

Judge: Gay couple’s child born in England is a US citizen

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta has ruled that the daughter of a married gay couple in Georgia who was born via surrogate in England has been an American citizen since birth. U.S. District Judge Michael Brown ordered the State Department to issue a U.S. passport for Simone Mize-Gregg, writing in an order issued Thursday that the girl is not required to be biologically related to both of her U.S. citizen parents to be eligible for citizenship. A State Department spokesperson says the Department of Justice is reviewing the ruling. The Trump administration has appealed similar decisions in Maryland and California. 

Associated Press

