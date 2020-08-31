UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-90/94 westbound near Portage after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have reopened after a crash early Monday morning on I-90/94 westbound near Portage.

No injuries were reported.

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The left lane of I-90/94 westbound near Portage is closed because of a crash early Monday morning.

According to WisDOT officials, the crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. near the Columbia/Sauk line. State patrol tells 27 News the crash involves one vehicle and there are no reported injuries.

WisDOT officials expect the lane closure to last for at least two hours.