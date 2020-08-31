Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president. The board of the Virginia evangelical school on Monday announced that it has hired an outside firm to conduct the inquiry. It said the investigation will cover financial, real estate and legal matters. The board said in a statement that it was “committed to learning the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship by our former president.” Calls for such an investigation had been mounting since Falwell’s departure last week from the post he had held since 2007. Falwell left after a provocative photo and revelations of his wife’s extramarital affair roiled the school founded by his father.