Loved ones remember Dane County deputy who died from COVID-19

(WKOW) -- The Dane County deputy who died from COVID-19 a little over a week ago was laid to rest Monday.

Deputy Rick Treadwell was with the Dane County Sheriff's Office for 25 years.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney said the department is confident he got the disease while on the job, making his death a line of duty death. That's the first in Wisconsin die to coronavirus, and the first in Dane County in more than 40 years.

Flags at state buildings flew at half staff Monday for Treadwill.

