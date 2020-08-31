 Skip to Content


Margarita recipes for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is right around the corner which means many will grill out. When it comes time to BBQ, more than half (59%) of Americans said they enjoy making margaritas when grilling. As you plan your socially distanced barbecue, try these cocktails from Cointreau for the perfect summer drink!

The Grilled Watermelon Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz Tequila
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Grilled Watermelon Syrup
- 0.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Directions:
1. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into a Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt) Garnish with lime wheel.
2. How to make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks. After letting fool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain.

The Frozen Berries Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1oz Cointreau
- 2oz Tequila
- .75oz Fresh Lime Juice
- .25oz Simple Syrup
- .5 cup of Frozen Berries
- 3-5 Ice Cubes
Directions:
1. Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend to combine. Pour into a margarita glass and garnish with fruit and or lime wheels.

The Original Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 2 oz Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Click here for more recipes from Cointreau.

Samantha Bowers

Host, Midday Madison

