Margarita recipes for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is right around the corner which means many will grill out. When it comes time to BBQ, more than half (59%) of Americans said they enjoy making margaritas when grilling. As you plan your socially distanced barbecue, try these cocktails from Cointreau for the perfect summer drink!

The Grilled Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

- 1 oz Cointreau

- 2 oz Tequila

- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

- 0.5 oz Grilled Watermelon Syrup

- 0.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into a Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt) Garnish with lime wheel.

2. How to make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks. After letting fool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain.

The Frozen Berries Margarita

Ingredients:

- 1oz Cointreau

- 2oz Tequila

- .75oz Fresh Lime Juice

- .25oz Simple Syrup

- .5 cup of Frozen Berries

- 3-5 Ice Cubes

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend to combine. Pour into a margarita glass and garnish with fruit and or lime wheels.

The Original Margarita

Ingredients:

- 1 oz Cointreau

- 2 oz Blanco Tequila

- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Click here for more recipes from Cointreau.