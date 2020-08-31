McConnell rips McGrath, other Democrats at campaign forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had made an enthusiastic pitch for Republican candidates on the ballot nationally during an event in his home state of Kentucky. McConnell on Monday pointed to the pre-coronavirus economy and the appointment of conservative judges. And he said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won’t be able to resist his party’s leftward shift. McConnell made the comments while appearing at a forum hosted by Kentucky Farm Bureau. McConnell is seeking a seventh term in November. His Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, skipped the event. Republicans are struggling to hold their majority status in the Senate.