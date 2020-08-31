Medical examiner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday as James P. Chrislaw, Clinton.

The crash happened near the intersection of S. Carvers Rock Road and E. Larsen Road in the town of Bradford, according to a news release.

Authorities located the crash about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the medical examiner.

Chrislaw was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Chrislaw died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical.