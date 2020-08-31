New regulations on PFAS firefighting foam to go into effect

MADISON (WKOW) -- New regulations on PFAS chemicals used in firefighting foam go into effect this week.

Starting Tuesday, the man-made chemical would only be allowed in firefighting foam in an emergency firefighting operation or when testing an appropriately equipped facility, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

If PFAS-containing foam is used in an emergency or during testing, the DNR must be notified as soon as possible.

High levels of PFAS have been found in water in the Madison area in recent years.

The chemicals have been used since the 1950s-- and can be dangerous for humans and wildlife.