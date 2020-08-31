Outlook shows below average temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - Shower and storm intensity and coverage will diminish as the line continues to move eastward.

Winds make a change to the northwest in the wake of the front. Skies will clear overnight, allowing lows to dip down into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Later on Tuesday, the low pressure moving along the front to the south will result in southerly wind. Which, will possibly pull deeper moisture back into southern Wisconsin.

A shift in winds will bring more frequent surges of cooler air into the region through next week. Temperatures will remain comfortable, with low humidity values.

The Climate Prediction Center shows southern Wisconsin under the 'below average temperatures' category, with precipitation 'wetter than average.'