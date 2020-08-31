Police: Man killed at Chicago eatery was targeted by gunmen

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 31-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a Chicago restaurant had been targeted by gunmen who jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire. The Chicago Tribune reports police say three gunmen exited a white Audi before entering a tent at Lumes Pancake House on Chicago’s far South Side on Sunday afternoon and firing at least 40 shots. The suspects fled the scene after shooting three women and two men seated in the tent. Police had initially said a total of six people were shot, but later updated that to five.