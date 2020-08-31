Rain chances increasing early this week
MADISON (WKOW) - After a sunny, gorgeous weekend, rain chances return.
SET UP
A cold front moves in from the west triggering more showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
Another low develops on the tail-end of the front which will move our way later Tuesday causing another chance for rain.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with scattered t-showers developing by late-morning through the afternoon.
Temps top off in the upper 70s by midday with falling temps in the afternoon and evening on the backside of the front.
Weed pollen stays high today. Hopefully rain can wash away some of that for the coming days.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy and cooler in the low 50s.
TUESDAY
Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances return by late-day with a higher chance for rain Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
Dry weather returns the rest of the week with lots of sunshine. Temps warm to the low 80s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny skies and breezy with temps in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY
Sunny and pleasant with temps in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and warmer in the low 80s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a few storms possible and temps in the mid 70s.