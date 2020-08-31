Rain chances increasing early this week

MADISON (WKOW) - After a sunny, gorgeous weekend, rain chances return.



SET UP

A cold front moves in from the west triggering more showers and a few rumbles of thunder.



Another low develops on the tail-end of the front which will move our way later Tuesday causing another chance for rain.

Feast or famine with #rainfall this August! Good news for those farther south & west, rain chances return today & tomorrow #wiwx pic.twitter.com/yGzNg0xvFU — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) August 31, 2020

TODAY

Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with scattered t-showers developing by late-morning through the afternoon.

Temps top off in the upper 70s by midday with falling temps in the afternoon and evening on the backside of the front.

Expect a tenth to a quarter inch widespread with hot spots up to a half inch

Weed pollen stays high today. Hopefully rain can wash away some of that for the coming days.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and cooler in the low 50s.



TUESDAY

Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances return by late-day with a higher chance for rain Tuesday night.



WEDNESDAY

Dry weather returns the rest of the week with lots of sunshine. Temps warm to the low 80s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies and breezy with temps in the upper 70s.



FRIDAY

Sunny and pleasant with temps in the mid to upper 70s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer in the low 80s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a few storms possible and temps in the mid 70s.