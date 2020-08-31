Silver Alert issued for man missing from Sheboygan with ties to Wisconsin Dells

Silver Alert issued for man missing from Sheboygan with ties to Wisconsin DellsUpdated
SHEBOYGAN (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from southeast Wisconsin with ties to Wisconsin Dells.
68-year-old Armando Rodriguez was last seen at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Hunters Glen Drive in Sheboygan.
He left a group home and could be with an unidentified woman who was seen at the end of the group home driveway-- thought to be Rodriguez's sister.
Authorities think he could be in Milwaukee or Wisconsin Dells. They say Rodriguez is unable to read or write and has a history of Alzheimer's disease.
Rodriguez is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and about 190 pounds. He has Brown eyes and white hair with a mustache and beard.
When he went missing he was wearing blue jeans or camo pants, a white T-shirt with an American flag on the front with a watch on each wrist.
If you see him or know where he could be, call the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office at (920) 459-3112