St. Louis officer dies after being shot in head by gunman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city's south side has died.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tamarris L. Bohannon had been with the department for nearly four years.

A second officer who was shot in the leg Sunday was treated and released after the shooting around 6 p.m. in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park.

The gunman barricaded himself inside a home and police negotiated with him for nearly 12 hours before the 43-year-old was taken into custody Sunday morning.

Police have released no details about his arrest.