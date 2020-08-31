Student, family feedback used in virtual school planning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District officials are ready to meet the needs of marginalized students as they begin the school year virtually.

During a Zoom meeting of the school board, district officials said they gathered feedback about virtual learning from black and brown students and their families, which was used in planning for the upcoming year.

"A child gets to be a 1st grader one time. a child gets to be a 7th grader one time. and we're committed to making sure that the 1st day is meaningful for our students and families," MMSD Asst. Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Lisa Kvstad said.

The feedback indicated the need for more live lessons from teachers and more frequent and clear communication with parents.