Top White House coronavirus advisor stops by Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The White House's top COVID-19 advisor was in Madison Monday with a message for Wisconsinites.

Dr. Deborah Birx says so far, we're doing a good job keeping the virus at bay, but we can't let up yet.

College students are moving into dorms, school is starting in parts of the state and Labor Day is around the corner.

She says now is the time to be diligent.

"You could unnecessarily and unintentionally spread the virus to others by not wearing a mask being under six feet and being with your extended family," she said.

Birx said she was happy to see widespread mask usage in Dane County and at UW-Madison but she urged college students to be careful in their free time as well.

"If you have gone to, let's say, a fraternity house and there was a party and people didn't have masks on, more than likely you were exposed to the virus, please go get tested," she said.

Birx has been traveling all over the country talking with governors and communities about their coronavirus strategies.

She said in the South they were struggling with uncontrolled spread of the virus, but after people started following strict mask rules and social distancing strategies, people could live life normally: an example she hopes is followed statewide.

"I think now we not only have a theoretic idea about masks because of the physics of it, we have a real public health illustration of how critical masks are at preventing the spread," Birx said.

But she also pushed back at the idea of herd immunity, the concept that we should let the virus spread through the population, saying it would lead to unacceptable mortality rates.

She said her main take away being in Wisconsin was seeing how well people are able to work together to get through this crisis.