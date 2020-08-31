Turning 100: Lebanon, a nation branded by upheaval, crises

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon is marking its centennial this week, with many Lebanese feeling that their experiment as a nation has failed and questioning their willingness to stay in the crises-riddled country. In its most recent history, Lebanon has seen a series of catastrophes, including a financial crash and this month’s massive explosion that decimated Beirut’s port, killing at least 190 people and injuring thousands. It’s widely seen as the culmination of decades of accumulated crises, endemic corruption and mismanagement by an incompetent ruling class. France’s Emanuel Macron is visiting Lebanon this week, for the second time since the port explosion, hoping to press for reforms.