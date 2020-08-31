US ambassador visits ex-Marine imprisoned in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Russia has visited a former Marine who is imprisoned for assaulting police officers in Moscow, calling his conviction a mockery of justice. Trevor Reed, 29, was convicted in July and sentenced to nine years in prison for an altercation in August 2019 in Moscow, where he was studying Russian and visiting his girlfriend. He allegedly assaulted police officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. Russian authorities said Reed was drunk inside a police car when he grabbed the arm of the driver, causing him to swerve into another lane and elbowed another officer who tried to intervene. But investigators didn’t give the defense team the video that was recorded inside the police car.