13 hospitalized, no new deaths to COVID-19 since yesterday in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported no new deaths since yesterday, and 13 new hospitalizations.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,818 new test results since yesterday, of which 266—or 7 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The seven-day average of positive is 678, up slightly from 665 a week ago.

DHS reported no new deaths, keeping the total at 1,122 people (1.5 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 3,552 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 67,234 or 89 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 29 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 287 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 104 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Aug. 31 7 Aug. 30 10.5 Aug. 29 9.4 Aug. 28 9.2 Aug. 27 8.1 Aug. 26 7.4 Aug. 25 6.4 Aug. 24 8.1

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Aug. 31 0 13 1122 5817 Aug. 30 3 29 1122 5804 Aug. 29 6 39 1119 5775 Aug. 28 2 52 1113 5736 Aug. 27 11 33 1111 5684 Aug. 26 6 41 1100 5651 Aug. 25 13 37 1094 5610 Aug. 24 0 15 1081 5573

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/31/2020 Negative as of 8/31/2020 Deaths as of 8/31/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/31/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/31/2020 Adams 112 3,195 3 558.0 3% Ashland 34 2,051 1 216.4 3% Barron 370 7,444 3 817.6 1% Bayfield 45 2,455 1 300.2 2% Brown 5,376 58,651 58 2069.4 1% Buffalo 64 1,963 2 486.1 3% Burnett 40 2,103 2 262.2 5% Calumet 502 7,876 2 1007.9 0% Chippewa 347 12,089 0 545.3 0% Clark 241 4,480 8 698.7 3% Columbia 351 11,747 2 616.3 1% Crawford 102 3,916 0 626.2 0% Dane 5,429 163,273 40 1024.6 1% Dodge 1,162 19,244 5 1323.8 0% Door 128 5,192 3 466.5 2% Douglas 252 6,109 0 580.6 0% Dunn 175 6,694 0 393.3 0% Eau Claire 801 17,509 6 777.7 1% Florence 25 732 0 576.4 0% Fond du Lac 1,120 18,291 9 1094.7 1% Forest 78 1,166 4 864.9 5% Grant 434 10,839 17 837.4 4% Green 270 6,145 1 732.4 0% Green Lake 92 3,024 0 490.5 0% Iowa 121 4,426 0 512.3 0% Iron 122 1,350 1 2134.7 1% Jackson 76 5,874 1 370.6 1% Jefferson 902 15,874 6 1065.5 1% Juneau 199 7,098 1 753.2 1% Kenosha 2,967 33,131 63 1762.6 2% Kewaunee 181 2,981 2 889.0 1% La Crosse 1,182 20,866 1 1003.0 0% Lafayette 185 2,790 0 1105.5 0% Langlade 83 2,719 2 433.1 2% Lincoln 83 3,945 1 298.0 1% Manitowoc 518 12,367 2 652.3 0% Marathon 778 17,531 13 575.2 2% Marinette 610 8,425 6 1504.8 1% Marquette 91 2,509 1 598.4 1% Menominee 29 1,940 0 633.3 0% Milwaukee 24,079 220,247 489 2523.5 2% Monroe 282 8,705 2 619.8 1% Oconto 429 7,239 2 1142.3 0% Oneida 212 6,388 0 599.8 0% Outagamie 1,866 31,502 20 1010.0 1% Ozaukee 909 15,692 18 1029.6 2% Pepin 46 1,160 0 633.4 0% Pierce 291 5,917 5 699.5 2% Polk 171 7,308 2 394.5 1% Portage 603 10,803 1 854.1 0% Price 36 2,158 0 266.9 0% Racine 4,006 54,559 89 2050.2 2% Richland 49 3,500 4 279.4 8% Rock 1,686 29,253 26 1042.2 2% Rusk 24 1,645 1 169.2 4% Sauk 644 17,008 3 1012.6 0% Sawyer 160 3,917 0 977.4 0% Shawano 271 7,591 0 660.8 0% Sheboygan 1,037 19,024 9 900.1 1% St. Croix 637 12,936 7 724.5 1% Taylor 104 2,304 3 510.9 3% Trempealeau 411 5,569 2 1396.2 0% Vernon 107 4,667 0 350.6 0% Vilas 105 3,428 0 486.3 0% Walworth 1,703 19,842 27 1653.2 2% Washburn 65 2,382 0 414.3 0% Washington 1,622 21,035 29 1205.6 2% Waukesha 5,568 67,946 74 1395.9 1% Waupaca 663 8,984 17 1288.8 3% Waushara 154 5,842 2 638.6 1% Winnebago 1,528 32,572 21 899.2 1% Wood 458 11,717 2 625.1 0% Total 75,603 1,172,854 1,122 1308.4 1%

Last Revised: July 31, 2020