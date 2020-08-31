 Skip to Content

13 hospitalized, no new deaths to COVID-19 since yesterday in Wisconsin

8-31 Viewing Area New Cases
8-31 WI Confirmed Cases 75603
8-31 WI 7 Day Average

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported no new deaths since yesterday, and 13 new hospitalizations.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,818 new test results since yesterday, of which 266—or 7 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of positive is 678, up slightly from 665 a week ago.

DHS reported no new deaths, keeping the total at 1,122 people (1.5 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 3,552 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 67,234 or 89 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 29 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 287 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 104 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

DatePercentage
Aug. 317
Aug. 3010.5
Aug. 299.4
Aug. 289.2
Aug. 278.1
Aug. 267.4
Aug. 256.4
Aug. 248.1

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
Aug. 3101311225817
Aug. 3032911225804
Aug. 2963911195775
Aug. 2825211135736
Aug. 27113311115684
Aug. 2664111005651
Aug. 25133710945610
Aug. 2401510815573

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/31/2020Negative as of 8/31/2020Deaths as of 8/31/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/31/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/31/2020
Adams1123,1953558.03%
Ashland342,0511216.43%
Barron3707,4443817.61%
Bayfield452,4551300.22%
Brown5,37658,651582069.41%
Buffalo641,9632486.13%
Burnett402,1032262.25%
Calumet5027,87621007.90%
Chippewa34712,0890545.30%
Clark2414,4808698.73%
Columbia35111,7472616.31%
Crawford1023,9160626.20%
Dane5,429163,273401024.61%
Dodge1,16219,24451323.80%
Door1285,1923466.52%
Douglas2526,1090580.60%
Dunn1756,6940393.30%
Eau Claire80117,5096777.71%
Florence257320576.40%
Fond du Lac1,12018,29191094.71%
Forest781,1664864.95%
Grant43410,83917837.44%
Green2706,1451732.40%
Green Lake923,0240490.50%
Iowa1214,4260512.30%
Iron1221,35012134.71%
Jackson765,8741370.61%
Jefferson90215,87461065.51%
Juneau1997,0981753.21%
Kenosha2,96733,131631762.62%
Kewaunee1812,9812889.01%
La Crosse1,18220,86611003.00%
Lafayette1852,79001105.50%
Langlade832,7192433.12%
Lincoln833,9451298.01%
Manitowoc51812,3672652.30%
Marathon77817,53113575.22%
Marinette6108,42561504.81%
Marquette912,5091598.41%
Menominee291,9400633.30%
Milwaukee24,079220,2474892523.52%
Monroe2828,7052619.81%
Oconto4297,23921142.30%
Oneida2126,3880599.80%
Outagamie1,86631,502201010.01%
Ozaukee90915,692181029.62%
Pepin461,1600633.40%
Pierce2915,9175699.52%
Polk1717,3082394.51%
Portage60310,8031854.10%
Price362,1580266.90%
Racine4,00654,559892050.22%
Richland493,5004279.48%
Rock1,68629,253261042.22%
Rusk241,6451169.24%
Sauk64417,00831012.60%
Sawyer1603,9170977.40%
Shawano2717,5910660.80%
Sheboygan1,03719,0249900.11%
St. Croix63712,9367724.51%
Taylor1042,3043510.93%
Trempealeau4115,56921396.20%
Vernon1074,6670350.60%
Vilas1053,4280486.30%
Walworth1,70319,842271653.22%
Washburn652,3820414.30%
Washington1,62221,035291205.62%
Waukesha5,56867,946741395.91%
Waupaca6638,984171288.83%
Waushara1545,8422638.61%
Winnebago1,52832,57221899.21%
Wood45811,7172625.10%
Total75,6031,172,8541,1221308.41%

