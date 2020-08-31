Wisconsin Republicans not expected to pass police reforms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is being forced into a special session by the state’s Democratic governor to consider a package of bills on policing policies just over a week after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back. But Republicans who control the Legislature say they don’t intend to take any immediate action on the bills Monday. They are expected to end the special session seconds after they gavel it in. It’s a tactic Republicans used in November when Gov. Tony Evers tried to force them to take action on gun control bills.