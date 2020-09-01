Afghan official: Death toll from week of flooding at 190

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the death toll from a week of heavy flooding in the country’s north and east has risen to at least 190. Scores more are injured as rescue crews search for those missing under the mud and rubble of collapsed houses. Heavy rains, compounded by mudslides, often threaten remote areas of the war-torn nation, where infrastructure is poor. Afghanistan’s state minister for disaster management told reporters on Tuesday that more than 170 people have been reported injured so far while at least 12 are still missing. He says “rescue teams are removing rubble at the sites and looking for more possible dead bodies.”