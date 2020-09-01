Another shot at showers for some today

MADISON (WKOW) - After a round of beneficial rain yesterday, our southern communities could get some more rain later on Tuesday.

SET UP

An area of low pressure develops over the Central Plains and moves into our region.

It looks to clip far southern Wisconsin increasing rain chances. The highest threat will be Dane County and southward.



SUMMER RECAP

Meanwhile, as we enter into September, we wrap up "meteorological summer," which groups together June through August.

Temps were consistently above average and rain amounts were a bit above normal. However, in August, Madison got 2.88" which was 1.39" below average.

FORECAST

Clouds increase today with a few showers developing this afternoon. Highest chance will be for southern communities, which could use some more rain. Temps will be cooler in the low 70s.

Overnight, we'll dip to the mid 50s with a few more showers favoring extreme southern Wisconsin.



Lots of sunshine Wednesday as high pressure moves in. That'll warm conditions back to around 80°.



Thursday is breezy but seasonal with mostly sunny skies in the upper 70s.



Friday looks pleasant and calmer in the mid 70s, Saturday we warm back to 80° with mostly sunny skies continuing.



Clouds move back in Sunday with an increasing storm threat and temps in the mid 70s. A strong cold front will pass through dropping temps for next week. Many of our highs next week will stay stuck in the 60s.