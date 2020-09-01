Asian shares mixed following Wall St retreat

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are meandering between modest gains and losses after a retreat overnight on Wall Street. Australia’s benchmark led the decline, falling more than 2% Tuesday ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia decision that is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Hong Kong fell while the Shanghai Composite index was flat. New manufacturing data from Japan showed factory activity slightly improved, though still in contraction. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.2% as declines in banks and industrial stocks offset more gains for technology companies. But share indexes remain near record highs, helped by massive support from central banks.