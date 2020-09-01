Attorneys file lawsuit seeking redress for Tulsa massacre

Attorneys for victims and their descendants affected by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have filed a lawsuit in state court against the City of Tulsa and other defendants. The group is seeking reparations for the destruction of the city’s once thriving Black district that was burned to the ground by an angry white mob. The massacre, which left hundreds of Black residents dead and thousands homeless, has received renewed attention in recent months. President Donald Trump moved the date of his June rally in Tulsa to avoid coinciding with a Juneteenth celebration in the city’s Greenwood District.