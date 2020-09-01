Authorities search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in Cottage Grove following traffic stop

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for at least two people in the Cottage Grove area after they ran away during a traffic stop overnight, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Dane County Notification System Message:Dane County Sheriff's Department is attempting to locate two armed/dangerous subjects. Lock your doors and remain inside — Dane County EM (@DaneCountyEM) September 1, 2020

Dane County Emergency Management urged people to lock doors and remain inside. They called the suspects armed and dangerous.

A police presence could be seen blocking off traffic early Tuesday morning near North Main Street while police searched for the suspects.

There's no word on what started the traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.