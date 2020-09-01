BACK TO SCHOOL: Students in Lodi start classes virtually with a more structured layout

LODI (WKOW) -- It's the first day back for students in the School District of Lodi. They've opted to start virtually.

When school shut down last spring, Lodi students transitioned to online learning. While it was hard at first, district officials say they've learned a lot and have been able to create a plan they feel good about this time around.

"So their days are fairly structured throughout our district, that's something we heard loud and clear from our families is they really needed that structure," said District Administrator Vince Breunig. "Kids need that structure and they needed that interaction from our teachers."

Most students will start their day with a virtual homeroom, so kids can build connections with their classmates and teachers and then move onto scheduled instruction.

"We can focus on the difficulty, or we can focus on the possibilities that we have. And we're choosing to focus on the possibilities and the different things that we get to do with our students that normally we wouldn't get to do," said Breunig.

Those different things include learning how to use online tools and hopefully communicating more with families as parents, teachers and students work together to stay on task.