Belarus opposition challenger to address UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The main opposition challenger in Belarus’ disputed presidential election will address an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday. Estonia’s U.N. ambassador said Tuesday that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will speak to the U.N.’s most powerful body at a meeting focusing on attacks on human rights in the former Soviet nation. Belarus’ opposition has called the Aug. 9 election that gave Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term as president rigged. Lukashenko has run the nation with an iron fist for 26 years and has dismissed opposition protesters as Western puppets while pursuing a crackdown on demonstrators.