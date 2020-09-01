CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Senior administration officials say the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has broad authority to take actions deemed reasonably necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable disease. The president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Diane Yentel, says the order will provide relief for millions of anxious families, but adds that the action delays rather than prevents evictions. Officials say local courts would still resolve disputes over whether the moratorium applies in a particular case.