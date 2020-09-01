Charges dropped in Florida shopper confrontation over mask

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say felony charges have been dropped against a Florida man who pointed a gun at another Walmart shopper in a dispute over not wearing a mask. The Sun-Sentinel reported Tuesday that prosecutors will not pursue charges against 28-year-old Vincent Bruce Scavetta of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper display of a firearm. Prosecutors say in court documents there is not enough evidence to prove a crime was committed. Investigators also say Scavetta had a valid concealed carry permit for his gun and that the man involved in the dispute struck him with an umbrella.