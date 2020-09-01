Colombia expands reopening as coronavirus cases stabilize

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Airports, bus terminals, restaurants and gyms have reopened in most of Colombia as the South American nation attempts to reignite its economy following months of restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic. Hospital occupancy rates and deaths from the new coronavirus have stabilized across much of Colombia over the past 10 days, prompting the national government on Tuesday to lift emergency measures that had been in place for five months, including a ban on most people from traveling within the country. Bogota’s El Dorado airport opened to passengers flying domestic routes for the first time since March, and long lines formed outside bus terminals around the country.