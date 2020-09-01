Colorado attorney general wants Frontier refund probe

Colorado’s attorney general is asking the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate complaints that Frontier Airlines failed to refund the cost of flights cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak and prevented people from using vouchers for other flights during the pandemic. Attorney General Phil Weiser made the request in a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday. Weiser says his office had received more than 100 complaints about the Denver-based low cost carrier since March, more than any other company. Frontier says it has followed all department regulations and has acted “compassionately and fairly” with its customers during the pandemic.