Community service officer shot, killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police in Milwaukee are investigating the death of one of its employees after he was shot and killed Monday night.

Police said a 35-year-old community service officer was fatally shot in what appears to be a dispute between neighbors.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the 4800 block of South 22nd Place.

The suspect, a 65-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested, according to police.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim. They say he had four years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department.

"At this time, we send our condolences and prayers to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time," said Acting Chief Michael Brunson.