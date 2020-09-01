Concerts on the Square 2020 finale Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and Tracy Silverman will perform at Breese Stevens Field on Tuesday evening for the finale of the summer series.

This is the finale, featuring Tracy Silverman on electric violin. Tracy is the music director for the popular recording artist and pianist Jim Brickman. Tracy now lives in Nashville but grew up in Beloit.

The performance will be simulcasted over the internet and to a drive-in format at Madison's Mallards Duck Pond. It can also be heard live over the radio on 89.9 on WORT.

Gates will open at 5:00 PM, the show will start at 6:00 PM.It is asked that those going to the performance show ID upon arrival with the corresponding last name of the person who purchased the tickets to the front gate attendant.

Safety plans are in place and are being implemented due to COVID-19. To see the plans, click here.

Click here to stream the concert live and for more information on the event.