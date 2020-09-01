Cuba closes off Havana to stamp out spread of coronavirus

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities launched a strict 15-day lockdown of Havana on Tuesday in order to stamp out the low-level but persistent spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital. Aggressive anti-virus measures including closing down air travel have virtually eliminated COVID-19 in Cuba with the exception of the capital, where cases have surged from a handful a day to dozens daily over the last month. Starting Tuesday, Havana is under a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Most stores are barred from selling to shoppers from outside the immediate neighborhood, in order to prevent people from moving around the city. And gas stations cannot sell gas to privately owned vehicles, another measure meant to reduce mobility.