Current events push ‘Black Panther,’ Fox News to big ratings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A special airing of “Black Panther” after the death of star Chadwick Boseman was a bright spot for the broadcast networks in a ratings week otherwise dominated by Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Republican National Convention. ABC’s last-minute scheduling of “Black Panther” for Sunday drew 6.27 million viewers two days after Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43. But the week overall belonged to Fox News, which had nine of the top 10 prime time shows. The Nielsen company says at the top was Thursday night’s airing of the convention and the speech of President Donald Trump, which brought in 9 million viewers.