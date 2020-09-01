Dane County modifies health order to allow in-person schooling for students with special needs

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County released an amendment to Emergency Order #9 that allows for some students to attend class in-person.

The amended order takes effect Wednesday and will allow students with a disability or Individualized Education Program to be taught in-person.

Public health released the text of the amended order on its website Tuesday.

Emergency Order #9, originally released in August, requires all students in grades three through 12 to begin the school year virtually. Students in kindergarten through second grade could be taught in-person with certain precautions in place.