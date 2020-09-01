EECP as an alternative treatment

Enhanced External Counterpulsation Therapy (EECP) is a unique, non-invasive or alternative therapy for people that continue to have chest pain or pressure that are unable to have standard treatments such as stenting or bypass surgery. Lance Maerz, exercise physiologist and manager of Upland Hills Health Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program, and Diane Brault, patient, joined us to share more about the treatment offered at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.

