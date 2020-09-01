Ex-candidate says Belarusians will no longer obey president

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The former English teacher who ran for president as an opposition candidate in Belarus says she thinks the country’s authoritarian government will eventually succumb to public pressure and agree to enter discussions on a peaceful transition of power. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighboring Lithuania after challenging the official election results that gave Belarus’ incumbent leader 80% of the vote to her 10%. She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Belarusians are ready to fight for their rights and the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko shouldn’t count on cold weather ending protests against his reelection. Tsikhanouskaya said her country’s people “will not live with this president” and “will not obey his orders any longer.”