Fact check: Evers mobilized National Guard prior to Trump claim

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers had declared a state of emergency and called up the National Guard in Kenosha before President Trump offered help, the governor's office said Tuesday.

Trump, at a Tuesday news conference, implied Gov. Tony Evers agreed to an offer for help from the National Guard.

"At least the governor asked me if I could ... you've got to get the National Guard, and he finally agreed to even a small number," Trump said.

"They were able to take care of things, and that was five days ago, six days ago and ever since it's been very good," Trump said.

However only a governor can mobilized the National Guard.

According to Evers' office, the governor had already activated the Wisconsin National Guard to respond in Kenosha, declared a State of Emergency, and doubled Guard presence before Trump or his Administration offered federal support.

What the Trump Administration offered on Tuesday was Department of Homeland Security assistance. That is the offer the governor declined, according to Evers' office.

To date, the assistance that has been provided by the federal government has been additional FBI and US Marshall support following a Wednesday conversation with the Trump administration, according to Evers' office.

Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, tour the area of downtown hit by rioters and meet with law enforcement.

He'll tour downtown about 12:30 p.m., the operations center about 1:15 p.m and will take part in a roundtable about 1:30 p.m. before going back to Washington, D.C.

He does not plan to meet with the family of Jacob Blake whose shooting by police sparked protest and violence nationwide.