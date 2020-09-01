Family gathers on Kenosha street where Jacob Blake was shot

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The family of Jacob Blake hosted a peaceful community gathering Tuesday on the street where Blake was shot seven times and paralyzed by a Kenosha police officer.

Later in the day, President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Kenosha to meet with law enforcement leaders.

The event, intended to support and celebrate the Kenosha community, included a press conference, community clean-up, food drive, healing circle, voter registration booth as well as food and services provided by local businesses.

Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives in Kenosha to speak with racial justice leaders outside the site where the shooting of Jacob Blake occurred. pic.twitter.com/Duy0wU6pTz — Emilee Fannon (@Emilee_WKOW) September 1, 2020

Rev. Jesse Jackson also returned to Wisconsin to speak during the news conference.

“We don’t need more pain and division from a President set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city,” said Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake. “We need justice and relief for our vibrant community.”

“Our community is coming together across racial differences in an extraordinary show of resilience and compassion, and that is what we will continue to do on Tuesday,” said Tanya Mclean, a Kenosha resident and friend of the Blake family who helped organize the event.

Following Donald Trump’s announcement that he will appear in Kenosha on Tuesday, the family of Jacob Blake encouraged supporters to come together to celebrate, support and strengthen the Kenosha community.