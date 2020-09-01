Florida announces it will lift ban on nursing home visits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he will lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes. The ban has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus. DeSantis says he would lift the ban in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force that has met in recent weeks. The task force has recommended that nursing homes allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, and that they wear protective gear including masks. Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new COVID-19 cases.