Georgia county where Black man shot sues over policing vote

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The commissioners of a coastal Georgia county where Black man Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot after being pursued by armed white men are suing to stop a referendum on abolishing the county police department. The Brunswick News reports the Glynn County Commission filed the lawsuit on Friday. The lawsuit alleges that a state law mandating the November referendum vote is unconstitutional. The referendum would seek to abolish the county police agency and hand law enforcement authority over to the sheriff. State lawmakers approved the binding referendum in the spring after the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery — though the referendum effort has roots in scandals that took place earlier.