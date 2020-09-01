German parliament set to hold inquiry on Wirecard scandal

BERLIN (AP) — German opposition parties plan to trigger a parliamentary inquiry into the downfall of bankrupt payment company Wirecard. The development could be uncomfortable for the government ahead of an election next year. Green party lawmaker Danyal Bayaz said Tuesday that his party backs an inquiry. His party joined the pro-business Free Democrats and the Left Party in seeking the inquiry, and between them they have enough lawmakers to force one. The scandal has led to questions about the response of Germany’s national financial watchdog, about the country’s wider ability to oversee companies, and about who in the government knew what when.